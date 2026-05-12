A brand-new live music experience is coming to the rails June 5 & 6, 2026.

Step aboard a historic steam-powered train for an unforgettable evening of live music and mountain scenery. The Great Smoky Mountains Music Train is a moving musical journey through the heart of the Smokies—traveling alongside the Nantahala River and Fontana Lake.

What to Expect

• 6 live performances throughout vintage railcars

• 2 full bands + 4 solo/duo/trio artists performing live American, Appalachian, folk, country and bluegrass music

• Wander freely between coaches and open-air gondola cars

• Beer, wine and food offerings available for purchase onboard

• Dance, relax, mingle, and enjoy nonstop music

• Stunning mountain views from start to finish

Each music coach offers its own vibe, sound system, and atmosphere. Four enclosed vintage coaches provide seating and room to move, while two open-air gondola cars are dedicated to high-energy band performances and dancing. Two additional quiet coaches are available for conversation and relaxing.

A One-of-a-Kind Experience

Think of it as a jam session in your living room—except your living room is a moving train winding through the Great Smoky Mountains.

Schedule

• Boarding: 6:30 pm

• Departure: 7:00 pm sharp

• Return: Approximately 10:00 pm

• Includes a short intermission during the ride

• Round trip: approximately 3 hours

The train departs from and returns to the Bryson City Depot in downtown Bryson City, NC.

