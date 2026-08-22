GRATIFLY: Firefly Gathering’s HOE DOWN THROW DOWN - 11/22

STANDING ROOM ONLY

The Firefly Gathering invites you for an evening of communal connection and medicine for the heart and soul! As the nights lengthen and the world often feels like too much to hold, we’re curating a liminal space of awareness and release, where we can acknowledge the reality we’re collectively in, and give ourselves over to the healing power of movement through dancing, singing and play.

So bust out your feral finery and get ready to come together on November 22 at the Grey Eagle to move through the madness into joy! In addition to Holy River, we’ll have a Contra Dance, Sycamore Spring, and Teso Ellis, plus the Holiday Craft Bazaar & Skills Demos, a playful Sock Wrestling tournament, Bigwitch’s Native Cultural Offerings, Street Creature Puppet Collective and more!

This is a Community Building Event and as you see ticket tiers reflect this. The Firefly Gathering is a local nonprofit that believes in the power of the people! Humanimals are communal beings, needing each other to thrive. We’ve evolved in a landscape of mutual aid and reciprocity, intricately interwoven with the natural world.

We’re all feeling the impacts of the times, so this event is priced to be accessible to as many folks as possible! This is our annual Fall Fundraising event, so please give a little – or A LOT – according to your ability, and plan to join us for this family friendly event! Choose the critter that represents your ability to support and get your tickets today! We can’t wait to celebrate with you November 22 at The Grey Eagle!

So come on out to support Firefly Gathering, a local nonprofit and connect with our community!