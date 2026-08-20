Grassy Creek is a young, hard-driving bluegrass band from Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Drawing inspiration from second-generation bluegrass pickers, the five-piece carries on the tradition with driving tempos, close vocal harmonies, and intricate picking.

Brian plays mandolin, Julia holds down the rhythm on bass, and David plays guitar, with Ashton Murray on banjo and Malachi Ellenburg on fiddle. Listen for the interplay between the strings and the way their voices come together in harmony.

The group has played festivals, radio shows, and competitions across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, and beyond. Their appearances include the Ryman Auditorium and events hosted by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America and the International Bluegrass Music Association.

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