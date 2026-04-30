Grandfather Presents: The Grizzly Forager Family - 7/23

The Grizzly Forager is an aspirational social media account with the primary aim of inspiring parents to get outside with their kids via the art of foraging. Arthur, Sybbie, and their mum and dad, John and Christina, create wholesome and visually appealing posts and reels that aim to educate, inspire and encourage kids of all ages to safely experience the outdoors and develop a deep love and connection with nature. Their content covers a broad range of topics, from wild food identification and safety, cooking and recipes, wildlife, nature-inspired lifestyle activities, and ecological and environmental issues. Christina is a Clinical Psychologist and John is an educator, professional photographer, foraging enthusiast and author of “The Grizzly Forager’s Guide to Family Foraging.” Join the whole Grizzly Clan for a fireside chat all about foraging, parenting, wellbeing and living the slow life in wild and rugged Northumberland back home. Discover how Arthur and Sybbie came to be expert foragers and how collectively they became one of the largest and most influential foraging accounts on social media, with a thriving community of over 600K followers. Tickets go on sale online for this event at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22.