Grandfather Presents: Dr. Margaret Lowman, Ph.D., aka CanopyMeg - 10/01

One of the world’s first arbornauts, CanopyMeg devoted over four decades to exploring forest canopies. Her research and exploration have taken her to more than 45 countries, on all seven continents, where she not only tirelessly saves forests but also mentors girls. Lowman’s Oct. 1 presentation is titled “In Honor of Jane Goodall – How Trees Keep our Planet and its Wildlife Healthy.” Mission Green is a global project to conserve the world’s most important forests by building canopy walkways. These walkways not only educate the public about the amazing 8th continent otherwise known as the treetops, but they sustainably employ indigenous women via ecotourism, and offer students access to forest canopies to make new discoveries. Speaker CanopyMeg Lowman pioneered the construction of canopy walkways that now bring economic incentives to forest conservation around the world. She will talk about Mission Green, and the importance of both forest conservation, plus linking kids to nature via the treetops and her friend Jane. Tickets go on sale online for this event at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31.