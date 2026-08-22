Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo Goldpine brings bold harmonies, raw acoustic energy, and deeply personal songwriting to the stage. Benjamin and Kassie Wilson describe their sound as “aggressive Americana,” blending folk and roots influences with powerful vocals and emotionally charged storytelling.

Winners of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Songwriting Contest, Goldpine has performed at MerleFest, AmericanaFest, Kerrville Folk Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and NPR’s Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea. Their music explores love, loss, resilience, and the complexities of human connection, delivered with an intensity that sets them apart from traditional acoustic duos.

Their third album, Three, captures the energy of their live performances, featuring recordings made on the road throughout 2024. With rich vocal harmonies, inventive arrangements, and an engaging stage presence, Goldpine creates an intimate concert experience that feels equally at home in a listening room or on a festival stage.

Website: goldpinemusic.com

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/goldpine/