Gimme Hendrix - 8/28

Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Athens, GA, Gimme Hendrix stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the greatest band of the psychedelic era, The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Our band is not just a tribute; it’s a journey back in time to when music underwent a revolution, led by the unparalleled artistry of Jimi Hendrix. As a multi-award-winning tribute band, Gimme Hendrix has been honored with seven nominations and four wins for the Best Tribute/Cover at the prestigious Athens Flagpole Music Awards. Our passion for authenticity has taken us across the United States and beyond, with tours reaching as far as Bucharest, Romania. The Jimi Hendrix Experience reshaped the ’60s and left an indelible mark on music history. Their sound—a mesmerizing fusion of blues, soul, R&B, jazz, rock, and more—was nothing short of revolutionary. Jimi Hendrix’s contribution was not just music; it was a cultural phenomenon. In our quest to recreate the Jimi Hendrix Experience, we pay meticulous attention to detail. From our attire to our stage presence, we embody the spirit and style of the era. But above all, our focus is on recapturing that iconic sound. As a three-piece ensemble, just like the original, we deliver electrifying live performances that resonate with the power and passion of the past.