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Gil Shaham + Mahler 4

Gil Shaham + Mahler 4

Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
Emma Marhefka, soprano

Keith Lockhart leads the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in a program of symphonic brilliance.

Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4 opens the evening, featuring BMC alum Emma Marhefka in the radiant final movement that envisions a child’s view of heaven. The concert concludes with the return of celebrated violinist Gil Shaham, who performs Brahms’s majestic Violin Concerto in D major, one of the repertoire’s most beloved works.

PROGRAM
GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 4
JOHANNES BRAHMS Violin Concerto

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/gil-shaham-mahler-4/