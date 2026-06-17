Gil Shaham + Mahler 4

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

Emma Marhefka, soprano

Keith Lockhart leads the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in a program of symphonic brilliance.

Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4 opens the evening, featuring BMC alum Emma Marhefka in the radiant final movement that envisions a child’s view of heaven. The concert concludes with the return of celebrated violinist Gil Shaham, who performs Brahms’s majestic Violin Concerto in D major, one of the repertoire’s most beloved works.

PROGRAM

GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 4

JOHANNES BRAHMS Violin Concerto