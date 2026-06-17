Gil Shaham + Mahler 4
Gil Shaham + Mahler 4
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Gil Shaham, violin
Emma Marhefka, soprano
Keith Lockhart leads the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in a program of symphonic brilliance.
Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4 opens the evening, featuring BMC alum Emma Marhefka in the radiant final movement that envisions a child’s view of heaven. The concert concludes with the return of celebrated violinist Gil Shaham, who performs Brahms’s majestic Violin Concerto in D major, one of the repertoire’s most beloved works.
PROGRAM
GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 4
JOHANNES BRAHMS Violin Concerto
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105