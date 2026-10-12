Garrison Starr • Sundays on the River - 10/18
Garrison Starr • Sundays on the River - 10/18
Spend a beautiful fall afternoon with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer Garrison Starr, whose heartfelt songwriting, soulful vocals, and roots-rock sound blend Americana grit with a touch of gospel spirit.
On tour celebrating her new album, Gospel Truth, Starr delivers emotionally honest songs about healing, identity, and finding your way forward. Hear new music alongside old favorites in a powerful, soul-stirring performance by the river.
October 18 at 4 PM
Olivette Riverside Pavilion
BYOB, BYOC (chair)
Kids are free!
OLIVETTE RIVERSIDE PAVILION
0-$30
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chatt Hills Music
jazzmanron1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Garrison Starr
OLIVETTE RIVERSIDE PAVILION
1069 Olivette RdAsheville, North Carolina 28804
8284070040
events@olivettenc.com