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FUN SIZE!: Live at Bold Rock Mills River - 11/06

FUN SIZE!: Live at Bold Rock Mills River - 11/06

FUN SIZE! is a live music project from Christina Chandler and Roddy Wilder. Composed of an array of curated covers and dynamic original songs, the FUN SIZE! experience truly has something for every kind of music lover. The FUN SIZE! sound is made up of killer lead vocals, air tight harmonies, funky bass, & crunchy electric guitar.

Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bold Rock Hard Cider
https://millsriver.boldrock.com/

Artist Group Info

FUN SIZE!
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House Rd
Mills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com
https://boldrock.com/visit/mills-river-cidery/