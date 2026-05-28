Free Community Drag Show to Celebrate Pride Month - 6/28

Bearded Lady Productions is bringing the sparkle to New Belgium Brewing with a free drag show on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. This vibrant Pride Month celebration will feature dazzling drag performances, bold looks, and larger-than-life personalities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Tickets are free, however reservations are required, and are available at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com. All ages are welcome.

Hosted by the incomparable Natasha Noir Nightly, this vibrant Pride celebration features standout performances by Beulah Land, Quindyn Tarantino, and Odessa Mann. Together, the cast delivers an afternoon of high-energy entertainment and unforgettable drag in celebration of Pride Month.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets visit https://BeardedLadyProductions.org