Free Comic Book Day at Comic Envy - 5/02

Comic Envy Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2026

Saturday May 2nd - 11:00am - 7:00pm

Free Comic Book Day is a national event celebrating our favorite medium, focused on building community, welcoming newcomers, and sharing great stories. Comic Envy, your friendly neighborhood comic shop, will be celebrating with special guests, exciting sales, and (most importantly) 5 free comics per person!

Free Comics

Offering a diverse selection for giveaways rated for kids, teens, and adults. Five comics per person while supplies last.

Special Guests

Special guests Matt K Manning and Gregory Dickens will be signing their comics and sketching.

Sales

Buy 2 get 1 free: independent back issues

Buy 1 get 1 half off: statues, ratio variants, and sets

For details on our event and the specific comics being offered please visit: www.comicenvy.com/announcements.

To find the participating local comic shop nearest you please visit: https://storelocator.freecomicbookday.com