© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Comic Book Day at Comic Envy - 5/02

Free Comic Book Day at Comic Envy - 5/02

Comic Envy Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2026

Saturday May 2nd - 11:00am - 7:00pm

Free Comic Book Day is a national event celebrating our favorite medium, focused on building community, welcoming newcomers, and sharing great stories. Comic Envy, your friendly neighborhood comic shop, will be celebrating with special guests, exciting sales, and (most importantly) 5 free comics per person!

Free Comics
Offering a diverse selection for giveaways rated for kids, teens, and adults. Five comics per person while supplies last.

Special Guests
Special guests Matt K Manning and Gregory Dickens will be signing their comics and sketching.

Sales
Buy 2 get 1 free: independent back issues
Buy 1 get 1 half off: statues, ratio variants, and sets

For details on our event and the specific comics being offered please visit: www.comicenvy.com/announcements.

To find the participating local comic shop nearest you please visit: https://storelocator.freecomicbookday.com

Comic Envy
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Comic Envy
828-252-7600
comicenvystore@gmail.com
https://www.comicenvy.com/announcements

Artist Group Info

Matt K Manning
matthewkmanning@hotmail.com
https://www.matthewkmanning.com/
Comic Envy
333 Merrimon Ave Suite A
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-252-7600
comicenvystore@gmail.com
https://www.comicenvy.com/announcements