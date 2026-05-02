Free Comic Book Day at Comic Envy - 5/02
Free Comic Book Day at Comic Envy - 5/02
Comic Envy Celebrates Free Comic Book Day 2026
Saturday May 2nd - 11:00am - 7:00pm
Free Comic Book Day is a national event celebrating our favorite medium, focused on building community, welcoming newcomers, and sharing great stories. Comic Envy, your friendly neighborhood comic shop, will be celebrating with special guests, exciting sales, and (most importantly) 5 free comics per person!
Free Comics
Offering a diverse selection for giveaways rated for kids, teens, and adults. Five comics per person while supplies last.
Special Guests
Special guests Matt K Manning and Gregory Dickens will be signing their comics and sketching.
Sales
Buy 2 get 1 free: independent back issues
Buy 1 get 1 half off: statues, ratio variants, and sets
For details on our event and the specific comics being offered please visit: www.comicenvy.com/announcements.
To find the participating local comic shop nearest you please visit: https://storelocator.freecomicbookday.com