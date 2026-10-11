Forks Fall Artisan Market and Live Music - 10/18

Join us for the Forks Fall Artisan Market on Sunday, October 18th, and spend a fall day celebrating local makers, music, food, and community along the river at Forks of the River Taproom.

Browse handmade goods from a talented lineup of local artisans, pick up some fresh pumpkins, and enjoy live music throughout the day from Jenn & Owen and the Pisgah Playboys. There will also be face painting, the Local Harvester food truck, and plenty of good reasons to hang out awhile.

Stonefly Coffee is celebrating their 2nd anniversary and will be open all day, so grab a coffee and make a day of it.

The Forks of the River Taproom will be open with beer, wine, NA options, and a beautiful riverside setting to enjoy the season.

Sunday, October 18 | 11 AM–4 PM

25 Parkway Road, Rosman, NC 28772

Free admission

Come shop local, listen to some great music, grab a bite, drink something good, and enjoy a fall afternoon at Forks.