Johnson City, Tennessee-based pop-funk band Florencia & the Feeling independently released their crowd-funded debut album Birthday in March 2023, which Vents Magazine hailed as “pure, unadulterated fun.” Since forming in April 2021, the quintet has been lighting up stages across the eastern U.S. with electrifying live shows bursting with joy, groove, and connection. Their infectious energy and genre-bending sound have earned them top honors as winners of both the 2025 FloydFest On-The-Rise Competition and the 2024 MerleFest Band Competition, along with coveted spots at festivals including Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion (TN/VA), Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival (NC), and Rooster Walk (VA).

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