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Fletcher Feed and Seed Sessions: Backline - 10/17

Fletcher Feed and Seed Sessions: Backline - 10/17

The Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina, the Jazz Foundation of America, and the historic Fletcher Feed and Seed in Fletcher, NC, will present a free concert on Saturday, October 17, from 7 pm to 9 pm, featuring Backline, a five-piece bluegrass band hailing from the Carolinas.

This series is presented through a partnership between the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area’s Blue Ridge Music Trails and the Jazz Foundation of America.

Feed and Seed
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Ridge National Heritage Area
828-818-5330
info@blueridgeheritage.com
https://www.blueridgeheritage.com/

Artist Group Info

Backline
backlinebluegrass@gmail.com
https://backlinesc2016.com/
Feed and Seed
3715 Hendersonville Rd.
Fletcher , North Carolina 28732
8282163492
philliptrees@aol.com
feedandseednc.com