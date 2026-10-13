Fletcher Feed and Seed Sessions: Backline - 10/17

The Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina, the Jazz Foundation of America, and the historic Fletcher Feed and Seed in Fletcher, NC, will present a free concert on Saturday, October 17, from 7 pm to 9 pm, featuring Backline, a five-piece bluegrass band hailing from the Carolinas.

This series is presented through a partnership between the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area’s Blue Ridge Music Trails and the Jazz Foundation of America.