Flatfooting Workshop with Sophie Mae Wellington - 5/23

Join us on Saturday, May 23rd at 7pm for a Flatfooting Workshop with Sophie Mae Wellington! In this class, we’ll learn a few basic steps in the style of Appalachian percussive dance. We’ll practice how to use them to find the groove in old time music, and we'll discuss ways to integrate them into community dance like square dancing and contra dancing. The class is 2 hours with a break in the middle for socializing, chatting, and enjoying the delicious beverages on offer. All experience levels welcome. This class will involve standing and jumping, but will offer accommodations. Please bring hard soled shoes (dress shoes, rubber or plastic or leather soles). Email smaewell@gmail.com to reserve your spot, or take a chance and just show up. This event might meet capacity.