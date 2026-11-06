Fireforge's New Year's Eve Party, "Crown and Countdown" - 12/31

🇬🇧 Huzzah! Join Fireforge & The Pharaohs DJs for an early evening New Year's Eve Party, "Crown & Countdown" on Thursday, December 31st! We'll be ringing in the New Year Great Britain-style with a NYE countdown, ball drop & complimentary bubbles toast at 7 pm, along with British rock & pop vinyl sets from 6 to 9 pm. Here are the party details so far:

🇬🇧 Fireforge Taproom Open: 4-10 pm

🥳 NYE Party: 5-10 pm

🎛️ British Rock & Pop Vinyl Sets w/ The Pharaohs DJs: 6-9 pm

🥂 Ball Drop & Complimentary Bubbles Toast: 7 pm (12 am in the UK!)

🥘 Fireforge Special Pub-Style Fare Food Menu: 4-9:30 pm