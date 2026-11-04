Evening Reception: A Few of Our Favorite Things - 12/04

You're invited to join us in the gallery on Friday December 4th from 5-8PM as we celebrate the end of the year and the season of light with a little bit of everything we love!

A Few of Our Favorite Things features extra special selections saved from artist visits throughout the year, funky folk art tree ornaments, and seasonal offerings from over 20 of our artists! Eat, drink, and be merry! Let's welcome the new year with art in our hearts!

More details about this year's show can be found on our website:

https://www.amerifolk.com/.../a-few-of-our-favorite-things/