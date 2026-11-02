Energy Fair - 11/07

The Environmental Action Community of Western North Carolina is hosting an Energy Fair wtih the town of Waynesville, November 7th, from 11am-3pm at Vance (the recreation) Park in Waynesville.

Retailers, Dealers, Service providers and Nonprofits will show the latest advances in Solar Power for home and business and Home Efficiency applications and equipment. Electric Vehicles too. The goal of the event is to provide energy-saving and cost-saving opportunities to community members.

Food trucks, games, prizes, freebies, demos, live music and more. Entry is free and all are welcome.