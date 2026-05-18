"Elder and Sage Community Gardens" Book Launch

Local author and activist Clare Hanrahan presents her new book and the story of a tenacious group of wayside gardeners who turned a vacant lot in Downtown Asheville into a community garden.

"Elder & Sage Community Gardens: An Urban Uprising" is a people's history and a tribute to the people who showed up, the plants that persisted, and the trees that pushed up through the gravel. It is a way to share some of the stories that unfolded on the way from gravel to green as an eclectic gathering of neighbors and friends reclaimed space for the precious diversity of the natural world.

Clare Hanrahan is a writer, activist and gardener. She has lived in the Asheville area since 1989 and downtown Asheville since 2011. She is committed to the work of global justice, peace, and protection of the Earth and reports on demonstrations and marches posting online as Asheville on the Ground.