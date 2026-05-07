Dumbest Fella Alive + Becks! + Sage Christie

dumbest fella alive uses unique, highly technical fingerstyle guitar parts to create soundscapes for their confessional lyrics about grief, love, and life in rural America. Originally from the mountains of North Carolina, they are currently active in the Boston indie folk scene. They are a staple of local radio and live shows, filling venues with up to 100-person capacities. Their original music has also accumulated significant online attention from devoted fans across the world.

becks! is a queer singer-songwriter whose Appalachian roots ground their music to place, while pushing the envelope of what it means to 'belong' in the folk and old time scenes. Their family history of union organizing and three generations of 'card carrying communists' bring an edge to their live performances that ties in some of their more commercial catalogue with the history of the Appalachian region and their family's own resistances in the Ohio River Valley.

Sage Christie has been enchanting audiences nationwide since 2021. With a background in music theory and a lifelong love of folk music, Sage writes candid indie folk fairytales and sings them in a voice clear as a mountain stream. Sage's knack for melody and effortlessly poignant lyrics have made them a Kerrville New Folk finalist twice, and have drawn comparisons to songwriters such as Shawn Colvin, Cavetown, and, lately, Brandi Carlile.