Drop-In Jewelry Making + Ornament Stamping 11-4

DROP-IN JEWELRY MAKING & COPPER ORNAMENT STAMPING

Create Something You’ll Love in Downtown Asheville

Looking for a fun, creative experience in Asheville? Drop in to Ignite Jewelry Studios and make your own one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry or stamp a copper ornament and/or turn them into earrings.

Choose from a selection of pre-created projects, then make it your own with different stamps, textures, and finishing touches, all while learning basic jewelry-making techniques in a fun, welcoming environment.

Whether you’re creating a special keepsake for yourself, a meaningful handmade gift, or simply trying something new, you’ll leave with a finished piece—and the satisfaction of saying, “I made that!”

Please note: Drop-In Jewelry Making is a guided project experience and is not Open Studio or private instruction.

WHEN TO DROP IN

Drop in starting at 11 AM.

No reservation required, but it is first come first serve as space/time is available.

We recommend arriving no later than 3 PM to ensure you have enough time to complete your project.

PRICING & OPTIONS

Projects start at just $25 and vary by design. Choose from materials including brass, sterling silver, and a selection of gemstones to customize your piece.

KID-FRIENDLY • AGES 6+

Jewelry making is a fun creative experience for the whole family! Participants ages 6 and up are welcome. Younger makers and certain projects may require assistance from a parent or guardian to help ensure a safe and successful experience.

PERFECT FOR:

Couples & date days

Girls’ day out

Bridesmaid parties

Family adventures

Friends & group outings

Visitors looking for a unique Asheville experience

Anyone who wants to make something by hand!

Come make something meaningful, make it yours, and leave with a piece you’ll always remember making.

*A Safety Waiver must be signed by all participants and/or guardians. Anyone aged 14 and under must be attending the class with a parent/guardian as well.