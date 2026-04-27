Drivin N Cryin - 6/12

DRIVIN N CRYIN

Drivin N Cryin is an enduring American rock band whose roots-forward sound and uncompromising spirit have made them a vital force since forming in Atlanta, Georgia in 1985. Blending Southern rock grit, folk storytelling, and hard-charging rock & roll, the band built a reputation early on as a must-see live act and a songwriter’s band with depth far beyond trends.

Led by singer-songwriter Kevn Kinney and anchored by bassist Tim Nielsen and drummer Dave Johnson, Drivin N Cryin broke through nationally with a run of influential albums that helped define late-’80s and early-’90s American rock. Songs like “Fly Me Courageous,” “Honeysuckle Blue,” “Straight to Hell,” “Build a Fire,” and “Scarred But Smarter” became staples of rock and AAA radio, with Fly Me Courageous earning Gold certification and remaining a cornerstone of the band’s catalog.

While they emerged during the MTV era, Drivin N Cryin never disappeared. Over four decades, they’ve remained a consistently touring, recording band — releasing new music, evolving their sound, and cultivating a loyal, multigenerational audience. Their influence extends well beyond their own recordings; “Straight to Hell” found new life through covers and collaborations that introduced the song to entirely new audiences.

The band’s stature is reflected in both peer respect and formal recognition, including induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, as well as Kinney’s induction into the Milwaukee Music Hall of Fame. Touring history includes shared stages with artists spanning multiple eras and genres, The Who, Hootie & The Blowfish, The Black Crowes, ZZ Top, Soul Asylum, Blackberry Smoke, The Marshall Tucker Band, Jason Isbell, along with recent appearances on destination events like Rock Boat, Outlaw Country Cruise, and Moon Crush.

Their latest album, Crushing Flowers, marks a deliberate return to the band’s core. Stripped back to the original three-piece, the record favors clarity, chemistry, and feel over excess — a confident, back-to-basics statement from a band that knows exactly who it is. Rather than chasing nostalgia or novelty, Crushing Flowers reinforces what has always set Drivin N Cryin apart: honest songs, emotional weight, and the unmistakable sound of a band still fully engaged in the work.

Nearly forty years in, Drivin N Cryin remains a living, breathing American rock band — not a revival act, not a footnote, but a continuing story still being written.