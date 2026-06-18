Downtown Art District’s First Fridays
Downtown Art District’s First Fridays
Get ready for an adventure on First Friday! Grab your Passport Card at any participating DAD location and embark on a fun-filled journey through downtown's creative spaces. Collect 5 stamps along the way for a chance to win an exciting giveaway featuring gift cards to some of your favorite local businesses. Explore a fantastic array of arts businesses, each one buzzing with something special.
Whether it’s a captivating new exhibition, vibrant live music, hands-on workshops, or live demos, there’s always something fun waiting for you. Don’t miss the chance to visit your old favorites and discover new treasures! Join us and make this First Friday unforgettable!
Downtown Art District
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Friday through Dec 04, 2026.
Downtown Art District
81 S Lexington AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801