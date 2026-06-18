Downtown Art District’s First Fridays

Get ready for an adventure on First Friday! Grab your Passport Card at any participating DAD location and embark on a fun-filled journey through downtown's creative spaces. Collect 5 stamps along the way for a chance to win an exciting giveaway featuring gift cards to some of your favorite local businesses. Explore a fantastic array of arts businesses, each one buzzing with something special.

Whether it’s a captivating new exhibition, vibrant live music, hands-on workshops, or live demos, there’s always something fun waiting for you. Don’t miss the chance to visit your old favorites and discover new treasures! Join us and make this First Friday unforgettable!