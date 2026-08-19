A Dolly Parton Tribute Featuring Lillie Syracuse

Join us for an evening celebrating the music of the legendary Dolly Parton.

The first half of the evening features Lillie Syracuse performing solo acoustic, bringing Dolly’s beloved songs to life in an intimate setting.

For the second half, Lillie returns joined by special guest artists.

From timeless classics to fan favorites, it’s an evening of great songs, memorable performances, and a little Dolly magic.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/dolly-parton-tribute-w-lillie-syracuse/