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Django Festival Allstars - 11/10

Django Festival Allstars - 11/10

Bursting with spirit, swing, and soul, the acclaimed Django Festival Allstars transports audiences to a nighttime Parisian café that goes roaring into the 21st century with soaring melodies and grooving rhythms.

Tonight’s program is a presentation of the Django Allstars’ new album, Evolution, which explores how the Manouche Gypsy jazz tradition, pioneered by guitarist Django Reinhardt in 1930s Paris, continues to develop in the present day. Built around propulsive swing rhythms, fluid melodic lines, rapid improvisation, and a distinctive acoustic guitar sound, the style combines European folk traditions with American jazz. The Allstars honor that vocabulary while incorporating elements of bebop, cool jazz, jazz-rock, and modern guitar. The result is music rooted in Django’s legacy while embracing the freedom, influences, and possibilities of contemporary improvisation.

Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/the-falling-the-rising/

Artist Group Info

Django Festival Allstars
mmanukas@brevardmusic.org
https://djangofestivalallstars.com/
Parker Concert Hall
141 Milner Cir
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
boxoffice@brevardmusic.org
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/django-festival-allstars/