Dirty Grass Players - 7/31

With a nod to the past and a wink to the future from behind their sunglasses, Baltimore's The Dirty Grass Players have been pushing the leading edge of bluegrass music since 2015. As convincing on a 10-minute jam as they are on a 2-minute classic, they find an intersection between progress and tradition that in one set could inspire Flatt & Scruggs to reunite and then break up all over again. With harmonies to please any purist, compositions fresh enough to have been written tomorrow, and improvisations that fearlessly stride to the end of every limb, this band can play as clean as anybody but isn't afraid to get a little dirty.

After starting with jams between founders Ben Kolakowski (guitar) and Ryan Rogers (mandolin), DGP quickly made a name in the Baltimore scene before hitting the road. Since then, they've toured the US and Europe and made appearances at festivals like Grey Fox, DelFest, Dark Star Jubilee, ROMP, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, and the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival. With Connor Murray on bass since 2021 and the addition of Sam Guthridge on banjo in 2024, a reinvigorated lineup is on the road and coming your way.

With two albums and a slew of singles, their latest full-length, “Shiny Side Up”, was produced by Travelin' McCoury's guitarist Cody Kilby and reveals a band probing the possibilities of bluegrass with dark themes and adventurous playing. In its praise of the album, Bluegrass Unlimited says, “Shiny Side Up validates the arrival of the Dirty Grass Players onto the scene and shows bluegrass is in good hands going forward." Their first single with the new lineup, a cover of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” by Jimi Hendrix, reimagines the rock classic with a driving bluegrass arrangement which makes a compelling argument that sometimes looking to the roots is the most inventive approach a band can take.

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