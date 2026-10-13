Democracy Jam ~ Singing Together for Unity - 10/29

On Thursday, October 29th at 7:00pm in the Rainbow Auditorium, Jubilee! will host Democracy Jam — Singing Together for Unity, a community singing event with David LaMotte, Samara Jade, the Jubilee! Singers and members of the Singing Resistance chorus. It will be an uplifting evening of performance and participatory singing to raise the vibration of love and unity before the election on November 3rd. Please plan to join us! Admission is only $10.