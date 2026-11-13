Deli After Dark III: Christmas Disco - 12/04
Deli After Dark III: Christmas Disco - 12/04
After dinner service on Friday, December 4th, we’ll clear all our tables and chairs and turn the Finest/ Nana's dining room into a crowded dance floor. Our resident Italo Disco expert, Brandon Manitoba, will be holding down the DJ booth, and the bar will be open for wine, beer, spritzes, and spaghetts.
Wear your holiday best! Velvet and sparkles encouraged.
Finest - Deli, Dining, Drinks
5
09:30 AM - 01:00 AM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Brandon Manitoba
gab@finestavl.com
Finest - Deli, Dining, Drinks
794 Haywood RdAsheville, North Carolina 28806
2017414671
hello@finestavl.com