© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deli After Dark III: Christmas Disco - 12/04

Deli After Dark III: Christmas Disco - 12/04

After dinner service on Friday, December 4th, we’ll clear all our tables and chairs and turn the Finest/ Nana's dining room into a crowded dance floor. Our resident Italo Disco expert, Brandon Manitoba, will be holding down the DJ booth, and the bar will be open for wine, beer, spritzes, and spaghetts.

Wear your holiday best! Velvet and sparkles encouraged.

Finest - Deli, Dining, Drinks
5
09:30 AM - 01:00 AM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

Brandon Manitoba
gab@finestavl.com
https://www.instagram.com/brandonmanitoba/
Finest - Deli, Dining, Drinks
794 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
2017414671
hello@finestavl.com
finestavl.com/events