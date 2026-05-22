DEAKIN with Tony Rolando and Sarah Louise + Her Feral Kin - 6/20

APLR Presents: Deakin with Tony Rolando + Sarah Louise & Her Feral Kin

Saturday, June 20th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7PM

Deakin

Deakin (Josh Dibb) is an artist, composer, mixer & producer. As a founding member of the seminal band Animal Collective, he has written & played on the bands studio albums Ark, Campfire Songs, Feels, Strawberry Jam, ODDSAC, CHz, Time Skiffs, Isn’t It Now?, and many EPS, live & visual albums. He released his debut solo album, Sleep Cycle in 2016 and has collaborated with a long list of artists. As a composer he has scored the films Crestone, The Inspection (Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival) and most recently OBEX (Premiered at Sundance). As a mixer & producer, he has produced records for Avey Tare, Tickley Feather, Herald, and most recently the critically acclaimed album Sinister Grift by Panda Bear. He resides in Baltimore where he is currently putting the finishing touches on his next album

Tony Rolando

Tony Rolando is a self-taught musician and electronic musical instrument designer who started his career building electronics for artists, such as the light controlled mixer for Simon Lee’s 'Bus Obscura', working for Moog Music and playing in bands. He has recently released music with Important Records and the Asheville, NC-based Ceremony of Seasons.

Sarah Louise & Her Feral Kin

Sarah Louise and Her Feral Kin is a free improv project with a mission to helps us remember what kind of animal we are. The music and lineup is different every time, but the same spirit of re-inhabiting our wilder parts in service to collective healing and expression remains the same. Ryan Oslance, swamp drenched like a gator, joins Sarah on percussion with a shimmering spread of found objects.

All ages