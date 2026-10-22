Daytime Christmas Tours at Historic Johnson Farm

On weekdays from December 1 through 18, the farm will host daytime Christmas tours. Guided tours are at 10:30 AM each day. While drop-ins are allowed, those with reservations take priority, so please consider making a reservation. Guided daytime tours are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors (65 and over), and free for those 4 and under. Groups of 10 or more can schedule a private guided tour on any weekday at 1:30 PM. Group rates are $8 a person for the afternoon private tours.

For those that do not want to take a guided tour, on Fridays 4, 11, 18, the farm house will be open for self-guided tours from 1-4 PM. Reservations are not needed for self-guided tours, and tickets cost $5 for all.