David Joy / Author Reading

Looking Glass Rock Writers’ Conference faculty member David Joy will give a public reading of his work on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 pm at the Transylvania County Library. Free and open to the public, the evening will include a reading, audience Q&A, and a book signing.

David Joy is a novelist from North Carolina whose work is deeply rooted in the landscapes and people of Appalachia. His books include Where All Light Tends to Go, an Edgar Award finalist; When These Mountains Burn, winner of the Dashiell Hammett Award; and Those We Thought We Knew, winner of the Willie Morris Award and the Thomas Wolfe Prize. His fiction is widely recognized for its vivid, unflinching portrayal of rural life, capturing both the hardship and beauty of the region.

Presented by the Transylvania County Library Foundation and Brevard College as part of the Looking Glass Rock Writers’ Conference, this event is one of two public readings featuring this year’s faculty. Poets Victoria Chang and Leslie Jamison will give a separate reading on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 pm at Brevard College’s Porter Center for Performing Arts.

Highland Books will be on-site with books available for purchase, and the author will be available to sign copies following the event.