Daphnis and Chloé

Brevard Sinfonia

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Paul Neubauer, viola

Maestra JoAnn Falletta continues the weekend’s concerts with the Brevard Sinfonia.

The program is highlighted by the world premiere of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Viola Concerto, performed by violist Paul Neubauer. Morton Gould’s Cowboy Rhapsody opens the concert, and brilliant orchestral suites by Roussel and Ravel complete the afternoon.

PROGRAM

MORTON GOULD Cowboy Rhapsody

ELLEN TAAFFE ZWILICH Viola Concerto *World Premiere*

ALBERT ROUSSEL Bacchus et Ariane, Suite No. 2

MAURICE RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2