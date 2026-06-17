Daphnis and Chloé
Daphnis and Chloé
Brevard Sinfonia
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Paul Neubauer, viola
Maestra JoAnn Falletta continues the weekend’s concerts with the Brevard Sinfonia.
The program is highlighted by the world premiere of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Viola Concerto, performed by violist Paul Neubauer. Morton Gould’s Cowboy Rhapsody opens the concert, and brilliant orchestral suites by Roussel and Ravel complete the afternoon.
PROGRAM
MORTON GOULD Cowboy Rhapsody
ELLEN TAAFFE ZWILICH Viola Concerto *World Premiere*
ALBERT ROUSSEL Bacchus et Ariane, Suite No. 2
MAURICE RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105