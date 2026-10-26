Dance with the Ancestors

Nov 1st :

Food, Fun & Frequencies

Let go of your mind and let the sound take you there....Deep sacred bass grooves,tribal remixes, ancestral wisdom and native instrumentation at Asheville's oldest tree, a 365 year old elder oak, then moving to the indoor Sonic Temple for Dance, meditation, sound healing and rebirth..

commUNITY Potluck

What if dance alchemy could heal the planet?

​Time to drop the bass in the frequency of love and light, sweat your prayers and let that Shift GlOw!

​Dance is the way that we express ourselves with movement, shifting and bending like waveforms to sound waves. Everything is frequency and vibration including our healing journey.

What are you feeling guided to resonate with at this time? When we move together in nature we heal ourselves and Mother Gaia. The indigenous teachings are a pathway to walking with our ancestors.

Somatic movement with full-body awareness, focusing more on how you're feeling rather than meeting a specific fitness goal with movements that create an expressive realm for trauma release and unblocking stuck or trapped energy.