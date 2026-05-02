Dan Tyminski Band at Asheville Masonic Temple - 5/21

FULLY SEATED GA SHOW

AT THE ASHEVILLE MASONIC TEMPLE (80 BROADWAY ST)

DAN TYMINSKI BAND

Dan Tyminski was six years old when his parents began taking him to fiddle contests, square dances, and bluegrass festivals across New England. For a young musician who would later become one of the biggest names in modern-day bluegrass, those early experiences were life changing.

“Watching live music always spoke to me much louder than sitting in front of my record player,” he remembers. “I loved it. Wherever music was being played, I wanted to go watch. Years later, I still feel that way.”

Throughout his 30+ year career, Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. His voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brothers’ classic song, “I Am A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed more than a billion times to date. His diverse solo projects and years of work with Alison Krauss and Union Station have yielded troves of award-winning music.

In recent years, Tyminski’s live shows with the Dan Tyminski Band have become bluegrass fan favorites and are regularly on the must-see lists among music fans of any genre.

With his newest album release – the Grammy-nominated 2024 concert album Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman – he captures the magic of those live shows, while also proving that he still has the same passion for live music as he did when he was growing up.

His earliest touring and recording work was as a part of the band, Green Mountain Bluegrass. He later joined the influential bluegrass group, Lonesome River Band, before embarking on his three decades of work with Alison Krauss and Union Station.

The first album that Tyminski recorded as a solo artist was the soul-stirring Carry Me Across the Mountain (2000), followed by the Grammy-nominated Wheels (2008) which was named the 2009 Album of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association. His work with the EDM artist, Avicii, inspired Dan to create the genre-defying Southern Gothic album, released in 2017 to much critical acclaim. Tyminski would then showcase again his heart for bluegrass with the 2022 EP tribute to Tony Rice, One More Time Before You Go, which included guest performances by Molly Tuttle, Sam Bush, Dailey & Vincent, and Billy Strings.

Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards and is a four-time Male Vocalist of the Year honoree by the International Bluegrass Music Association. He has also recorded instrumental or vocal harmony contributions for projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Joan Osborne, Charlie Daniels, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Rob Thomas, and Charlie Haden, to name a few. Tyminski certainly represents the pinnacle of modern bluegrass music.

While Dan enjoys a good conversation and a good cigar, he can often be found participating in charitable Pro-Am golf tournaments, as well as competing regularly in the Foosball tournament circuit.