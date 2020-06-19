Cultivating Tomorrow: Climate Summit - 6/19-20

Cultivating Tomorrow: Climate Summit at Warren Wilson College brings together farmers, scientists, artists, community organizers, neighbors, and curious people from all walks of life for two days of conversation, learning, and celebration rooted in the belief that the future of our food and our land depends on all of us. At its heart, the summit explores the intersection of food, agriculture, and climate and the communities working to shape that future.

The summit opens Friday, June 19th with an evening honoring Juneteenth, gathering around Black foodways, land justice, and the history and future of Black farming, featuring a keynote by Kamal Bell, live music, and community conversation at Canon Lounge. Saturday, June 20th expands into a full day of hands-on workshops, farm walks, panels, and a community food fair exploring regenerative agriculture, food systems, climate justice, and local solutions, brought to life by a lineup of farmers, scientists, and community organizers from across the region.

Friday, June 19th honors Juneteenth with an evening of food, music, and conversation centered on Black foodways, land justice, and the history and future of Black farming — featuring a keynote by Kamal Bell and a community panel at Canon Lounge.

Saturday, June 20th is a full day of community gathering — with hands-on workshops, panels, talks, art, music and demonstrations exploring regenerative agriculture, food systems, climate justice, and local solutions, brought to life by farmers, scientists, and community organizers from across the region.

For accessibility accommodations, please contact Keith McDade at kmcdade@warren-wilson.edu.