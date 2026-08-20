RESCHEDULED SHOW: This performance was originally scheduled for November 7, 2026, and has been rescheduled to January 9, 2027. All tickets purchased for the original date remain valid. No action or new ticket purchase is required.

Questions about your tickets or the rescheduled show? Email us for assistance.

Relive the legendary harmonies and timeless songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with Harvest Moon, a tribute celebrating the music that helped define a generation.

From the soaring harmonies of “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” to beloved classics like “Teach Your Children,” “Our House,” “Woodstock,” and “Southern Cross,” Harvest Moon brings audiences back to the golden age of folk-rock.

Blending folk, rock, and the unmistakable sound of the late ’60s and ’70s, the music of CSN&Y became the soundtrack to an era of change, connection, and creativity. Decades later, those songs remain just as powerful.

Join Harvest Moon for an evening of rich harmonies, familiar favorites, and a celebration of one of rock music’s most influential groups.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/csny-tribute/