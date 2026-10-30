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Cross Eyed Betty Live at Fireforge - 01/01

Cross Eyed Betty Live at Fireforge - 01/01

Cross Eyed Betty is a Spartanburg, SC based ensemble with a unique take on Old Classics and New Americana.  Exceptional vocals and harmonies backed by electric cello, electric violin, keyboards, percussion, guitar and mandolins make for a truly distinctive sound.

Fireforge Crafted Beer
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 Jan 2027
Fireforge Crafted Beer
311 E. Washington St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
(864) 300-4809
yo@fireforge.beer
https://fireforge.beer