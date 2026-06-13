Creative Facilitator Training Info Session

exploring our upcoming Creative Facilitator certification pathways: the Fall Intensive Cohort (September–December 2026) and the Monthly Immersion Cohort (September 2026–April 2027).

This interactive gathering is an opportunity to learn more about the heart of the training, meet past graduates, ask questions, and get a feel for the experience and community behind the program. We’ll walk through the weekly/monthly structure of each cohort, discuss curriculum themes, review payment plan options and logistics, and offer space for conversation around whether this path may be a fit for you.

The information session is free!

Creative Facilitator Training is a huge step on your Story Parlor Journey. This is a certification pathway meant for creatives who are ready to step into nurturing others inside their own career path. This training, led by Story Parlor Founder Erin Hallagan Clare, will help you to cultivate workshops, mentorships, and teachings, and present it to others in a way that encourages them to continue on their own creative journey.

