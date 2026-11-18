The Grey Eagle Music Hall Presents COUNTRY BRUNCH with Hearts Gone South Sunday, December 13 11am-2pm All Ages This is a FREE event! Hearts Gone South Original classic-style country and honky tonk full of heart and soul, laced with wit and woe. Bringing fire and feeling to the age-old stories of heart break, love,and victory for the underdog. Hearts Gone South shoots straight from the hip with impassioned vocals, a tight rhythm section, and smoking leads, to hit their target dead on. Shining like diamonds in a rhinestone world.