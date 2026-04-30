Corey Stevenson Band w/ The Mad Dog Blues Band: An Evening of Blues, Soul and Rock’n’roll - 6/24

– STANDING ROOM ONLY

COREY STEVENSON BANDFrom the coal town of Man, West Virginia to the Carolinas, The Corey Stevenson Band delivers a powerful blend of Southern rock, country, and blues. Fronted by Corey Stevenson, the band is known for its raw energy, gritty authenticity, and standout guitar work. By 14, Corey was already making industry connections with Noel Golden and Edwin McCain, later studying at the Greenville Fine Arts Center under Steve Watson. He went on to earn a music leadership scholarship to Newberry College and share stages with artists like Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey, and the studio Brent Mason.

A Golden Ticket winner on American Idol and Top 16 finisher in the Country Music Bracket, Corey recently formed the band with Jake Keller and Lance Sweat. The group has shared stages with Bucky Covington, Big Smo, Zach Myers, and the Kentucky Headhunters, and is set to play over 200 shows in 2026. With multiple independent chart successes, their upcoming album Loaded 44 drops October 17th, continuing their mission to bring real, hard-hitting music back to the forefront.

MAD DOG BLUES BAND

A blues and soul collective with roots in the 1990s, The Mad Dog Blues Band is made up of gifted musicians and singers from Asheville, New York City, Washington D.C., and North Georgia. For this show, original members Mark McDaniel, Brian Harvey, Jacob Keller, Bob Walters, and Kate Brown Walters are joined by a gifted group of performers including Andy Hunter, John Caldemeyer, Wes Snoddy, Ashley Berger and others. Their goal is to pay homage to the blues, soul and rock’n’roll music from the 50s, 60s, and 70s that laid the foundation for almost all popular music we have played and listened to since.