Christmas in July: A Drag Brunch Fundraiser for WNCAP

Christmas is coming early—and it’s arriving with rhinestones and holiday glam. Asheville Drag Brunch returns with the festive “Christmas in July” drag brunch on Sunday, July 12, 2026, with seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing in Biltmore Village. Guests can expect dazzling performances, a merry brunch, and enough holiday spirit to last to December. Tickets start at $25, include brunch, and are available now at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit WNCAP’s “Merry & Bright” Gift Program. All ages welcome.

Hosted by the fabulous Natasha Noir Nightly, this holly-jolly cast also features electrifying performances by Nicolette Patch, Koko Dove, and Indica Gemini. From over-the-top lip-syncs to high-energy performances packed with sparkle and sass, these professional merry makers are bringing the tinsel and the talent. Guests are encouraged to show up in tacky sweaters, green and red colors, or anything delightfully overdecorated for this mid-summer holiday spectacular.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

