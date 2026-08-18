Annual Christmas Eve Concert at White Horse

Christmas Eve is a time for coming together, and at White Horse, it’s a tradition we look forward to sharing with our community each year. This concert is our gift to the town—a chance to set aside the holiday rush, gather with friends and neighbors, and enjoy an evening of music.

This year’s concert features Lillie Syracuse, Rhoda Weaver, Lenny Pettinelli, and Datrian Johnson, bringing their individual talents together for an evening of Christmas classics and seasonal favorites.

We’ll close the evening with one of our favorite traditions: community caroling. Everyone is invited to join in, sing along, and share the songs that make this time of year special.

Whether you’ve been coming for years or this will be your first Christmas Eve with us, we’d love to have you there.

All are welcome. Admission is free.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/christmas-eve-concert-ft-lillie-syracuse/