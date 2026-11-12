Show off your holiday baking skills for our 1st annual Christmas Cookie Bake-Off! This competition is free to join and free to judge! We will crown 2 winners, based on the criteria of: 1. Best Decorated 2. Best Tasting. The winners will receive a Leveller gift card! This event is all ages and open to everyone. To sign up, email Katarina@levellerbrewing.com. Happy baking!