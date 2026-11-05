Christmas Candle Tea at Raleigh Moravian Church

RALEIGH MORAVIAN CHURCH HOSTS 2026 CHRISTMAS CANDLE TEA

FOR USE: Anytime

When: Saturday, December 5, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Moravian Church, 1816 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC

Admission: FREE and open to the public

Contact: Church: 919-787-4034 office@raleighmoravian.org www.raleighmoravian.org

Media: Chancy Kapp, 919-271-1842, ckappsings@aol.com

Each year on the first Saturday in December, members of Raleigh Moravian Church don 18th century costumes, pick up their band instruments, candle molds, cookie cutters and star patterns and welcome thousands of neighbors into their celebration of Advent. All afternoon, the sanctuary is filled with holiday music. In the narthex, visitors enjoy discovering year-to-year changes in the elaborate nativity scene -- or putz, to Moravians. Members of the church band play outside several times throughout the day.

Hosts and hostesses serve sugar cake and hot coffee, Moravian style -- with plenty of milk and sugar -- to shoppers eager to stock up on Moravian cookies, stars, handmade beeswax candles, and much more. Members of the church demonstrate traditional crafts that remain part of Moravian church practice today. Church members, for example, make and trim all of the beeswax candles used in the Christmas Candle Lovefeast services.

A recent addition to Christmas Candle Tea is the Giving Tree, a successful partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Raleigh Moravian Church encourages visitors to bring non-perishable food or monetary donations and place them under the tree.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Contact the church at 919-787-4034 for more information.

