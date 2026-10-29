Celebrate the birth of our Savior at the Billy Graham Library. Create treasured memories with your family and friends through Christ-centered festivities, joyful carolers, twinkling light displays, and inspiring exhibits. Christmas at the Library features:

A live nativity offering a glimpse into the first Christmas, including shepherds, a camel, a donkey, lambs, and other animals

Horse-drawn carriage rides through the beautiful lights displayed across the property ($12 per adult, $6 per child, 12 and under)

Story time for kids of all ages. Occurs every 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Christmas shopping at Ruth's Attic bookstore with unique and inspirational gifts, including exclusive Library ornaments.

Holiday treats such as Mother Graham's pound cake, cinnamon rolls, hot apple cider, and much more, available all day for purchase.

Christmas Carolers: From “Joy to the World” to “O Holy Night,” songs of the season can be heard live each night of Christmas at the Library. This activity includes a variety of performances by different groups.

The Journey of Faith tour, retracing the life and faith of Billy Graham using inspiring videos, memorabilia, and exhibits. The last tour starts one and a half hours prior to closing. Reservations are required.

