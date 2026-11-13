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Christmas at the Grainery - 12/05

Christmas at the Grainery - 12/05

Christmas at the Grainery takes place Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Zimmerwald Estate Barn & Grainery in Ellenboro. Join us for a Christmas market and support local vendors. Event updates: https://www.facebook.com/events/2213122380088751/

Interested vendors can apply at https://christmas-at-the-grainery-vendor-fo.vercel.app/ . Vendor spaces are $40 per 10×10 booth; applications are reviewed by the organizer.

Zimmerwald Estate Barn & Grainery
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Zimmerwald Estate Barn & Grainery
Zimmerwald Estate Barn & Grainery
1001 Romey Campbell Rd
Ellenboro, North Carolina 28040
https://www.zimmerwaldestate.com/