Cherokee History and Stories with Kathi Littlejohn (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)
Cherokee History and Stories with Kathi Littlejohn (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)
A free lecture series at the tribal museum of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee History & Stories explores culturally significant sites, stories, and figures in Cherokee history. All are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.
Museum of the Cherokee People
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 07, 2026.
Artist Group Info
Kathi Littlejohn (Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians)
Museum of the Cherokee People
589 Tsali Blvdcherokee, North Carolina 28719
8284973481
adelia.crowe@motcp.org