Chatham Rabbits w/ Alexa Rose - 11/07
Chatham Rabbits w/ Alexa Rose - 11/07
Chatham Rabbits, the North Carolina duo of Sarah and Austin McCombie, share songwriting shaped by their connection to community. Indie folk singer Alexa Rose joins the lineup, with intimate songs from her album Headwaters. All ages. Doors open at 7 PM. This is a partially seated show; choose seated or standing tickets when purchasing.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$28.17
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle.
(828) 232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801