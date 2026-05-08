Chatham Rabbits for Helene Recovery - 6/21

The Feast of St. John Helps Helene Survivors

Flat Rock, N.C. – The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness invites you to celebrate its patron saint, John the Baptist, with the Feast of St. John. The sixth annual celebration will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Hubba Hubba Smokehouse, located on Little Rainbow Row at 2724 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock.

The family-friendly celebration features food, fellowship and live music with the return of North Carolina based Chatham Rabbits. Sarah and Austin McCombie tour nationwide, have released four full-length records and still find time to run their farm in Chatham County.

Even though the event is free, this is a fundraiser for the ongoing Hurricane Helene Relief efforts in Bat Cave, Chimney Rock and Lake Lure. The funds will go to the Church of the Transfiguration in Bat Cave. Father John Roberts of the parish said, “Our focus is on meeting specific unmet financial needs for our community. Everything given to our Hurricane Recovery fund is restricted for rebuilding purposes. This is an ongoing effort and that will continue this year. Last year, we distributed over $105,000 out of this fund for unmet needs, small grants, and rebuilding efforts to over 50 households.”

Donation receptacles will be present at the event. For anyone wishing to donate outside the event, visit www.stjohnflatrock.org/donate. Check the box to write a comment and type "Feast of St. John."

Guests should arrive early to get their food order in and find a seat. Yard games will be offered for children. Barbecue and other family-favorite foods and beverages will be available for purchase at Hubba Hubba Smokehouse. Seating at the picturesque outdoor courtyard is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring portable chairs.

If rain spoils the outdoor fun, the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. inside the Parish Hall of the church at 1905 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Food will not be offered. For more information, visit www.stjohnflatrock.org or call 828-693-9783.

